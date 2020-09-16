West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $29,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WST. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded down $3.24 on Wednesday, hitting $281.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,072. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $288.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $3,842,008.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

