WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WYGPY. ValuEngine raised shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WYGPY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.87. 640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.161 per share. This is an increase from WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

About WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

