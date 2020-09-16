Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Shares Gap Down to $0.27

Shares of Xander Resources Inc (CVE:XND) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.24. Xander Resources shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $851,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79.

Get Xander Resources alerts:

In other Xander Resources news, Director Marsha Panar sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$30,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 584,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$119,734.56.

Xander Resources Company Profile (CVE:XND)

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Xander Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xander Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.