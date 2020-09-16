Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Short Interest Update

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,810,000 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the August 15th total of 8,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BCS upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Yandex by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,800,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $708,272,000 after buying an additional 4,218,373 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,885,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,414,000 after buying an additional 4,009,816 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Yandex by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,964,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,080,000 after buying an additional 3,265,177 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,177,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,017,000 after buying an additional 1,652,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,607,000 after buying an additional 1,644,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Yandex stock opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 183.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average is $46.25. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

