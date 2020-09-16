Zacks: Brokerages Expect ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.15). ClearPoint Neuro posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ClearPoint Neuro.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,246. The company has a market cap of $88.88 million, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.94. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

