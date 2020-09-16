ZelCash Price Reaches $0.0370 on Top Exchanges (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003377 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

