Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 370 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 370 price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZURN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 388 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 365 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 380.14.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

