Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Stock Rating Upgraded by HC Wainwright

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) was upgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zynex in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $15.98 on Monday. Zynex has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.12 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 1,250,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead purchased 2,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $49,494.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at $344,108.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zynex in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynex by 38.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Zynex by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

