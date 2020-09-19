$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.44. Avient posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Avient had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.65 million.

NYSE AVNT opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.14. Avient has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $37.33.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

