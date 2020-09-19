$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.47. XPO Logistics posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 67.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $86.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 105.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.67.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $997,185.15. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 391.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 36.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

