$1.48 EPS Expected for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to announce $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.57. CDW posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $112.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CDW by 144.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,464,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $323,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,429 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CDW by 168.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,822,000 after acquiring an additional 734,334 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CDW by 211.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 708,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,080,000 after acquiring an additional 480,636 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CDW by 836.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,427,000 after acquiring an additional 426,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in CDW by 15.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,106,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $360,899,000 after acquiring an additional 411,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

