93,800 Shares in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Purchased by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 93,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Evoqua Water Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

NYSE AQUA opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 2.13. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 33,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $742,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 6,369,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $129,613,871.20. Insiders have sold a total of 6,417,091 shares of company stock worth $130,666,769 in the last ninety days. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AQUA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.