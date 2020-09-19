Aaron Boynton Sells 2,165 Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,165 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $49,448.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,906.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NTNX opened at $22.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.14. Nutanix Inc has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.02.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.28. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%. The firm had revenue of $327.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 751.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nutanix from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nutanix from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

