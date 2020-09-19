Abbott Laboratories (ABT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the healthcare product maker on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Abbott Laboratories has increased its dividend by 23.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE ABT opened at $106.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.18. The company has a market cap of $189.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,628. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.19.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

