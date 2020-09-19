Acme United Co. (ACU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on October 22nd

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Acme United has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Acme United alerts:

ACU opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.05. Acme United has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $24.91.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.32%.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.