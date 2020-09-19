Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Insider Blaine Templeman Sells 12,369 Shares

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) insider Blaine Templeman sold 12,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $29,561.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ADRO opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.30. Aduro BioTech Inc has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 101.73% and a negative net margin of 230.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADRO. Zacks Investment Research cut Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aduro BioTech in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 26.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 36,927 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 16.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 619,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 88,937 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

