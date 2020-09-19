Advisor OS LLC Buys Shares of 423 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,954.91 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,234.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2,620.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,480.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

