AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.06% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $55.03.

