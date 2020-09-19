AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.92.

Shares of PNC opened at $111.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.