AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 709 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 6.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 4.2% during the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 16.4% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $300.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.32 and a 200-day moving average of $284.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $360.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

