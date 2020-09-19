AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,789,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,348,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,182,000 after buying an additional 1,005,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,773,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,427,000 after buying an additional 624,757 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 942.9% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,032,000 after buying an additional 4,272,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,507,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,276,000 after buying an additional 335,998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $51.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.69. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

