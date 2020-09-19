AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $219,000 Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,041,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in Baidu by 12.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,675,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,897,000 after acquiring an additional 180,031 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Baidu by 174.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $124.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $147.38. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Baidu from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

