AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $263,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $54.30 and a 52 week high of $89.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.17.

