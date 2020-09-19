AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 24.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 740.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 614,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 26,343 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $27.45.

