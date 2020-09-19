AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $363,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $135.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.61.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.08.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

