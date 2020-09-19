AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $377,000 Stock Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,498,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,434,000 after acquiring an additional 810,245 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in KLA by 418.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 804,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,638,000 after purchasing an additional 649,177 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in KLA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,675,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,247,002,000 after purchasing an additional 422,246 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in KLA by 93.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 670,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,277,000 after purchasing an additional 322,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at about $4,616,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $167.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.94.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $178.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $218.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $483,812.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,998.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $7,401,539.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,130 shares of company stock worth $12,053,384. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

