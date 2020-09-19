AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,527,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,371,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,100,000 after acquiring an additional 145,169 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

