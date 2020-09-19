AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS opened at $60.88 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.71.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

