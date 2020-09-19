AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 116 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,450,000 after acquiring an additional 356,163 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,941,000 after acquiring an additional 68,555 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $107,423,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $84,716,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29,652.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 275,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,123,000 after acquiring an additional 274,882 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $276.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.49. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $182.10 and a 52 week high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

