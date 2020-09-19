AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,240.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,424,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,116,000 after buying an additional 8,291,223 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,142,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,707,000 after acquiring an additional 881,850 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 378,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 67,943 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 355,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 72,857 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NULV opened at $29.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

