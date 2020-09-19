AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,005 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 577,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,698,000 after buying an additional 57,410 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,210,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 202,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:MTUM opened at $143.02 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.80.

