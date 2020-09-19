AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 175 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Edward Jones started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.84.

In other news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $87.73. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

