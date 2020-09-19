AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 30 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $366.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. ASML Holding NV has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $402.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

