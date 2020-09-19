AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 3,017 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,617,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 78,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of USHY stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.11.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.