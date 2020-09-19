AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 499 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 72,116.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218,923 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 568.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533,447 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,789,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,207,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,890 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,336,000 after buying an additional 1,350,174 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.69. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

