AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 508 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.82.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

