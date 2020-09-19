AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 625 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in JD.Com by 6.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,135,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,341,000 after buying an additional 66,177 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JD.Com by 33.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $170,737,000 after purchasing an additional 717,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JD.Com by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,256,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,605,000 after purchasing an additional 106,952 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in JD.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,760,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in JD.Com by 489.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,983,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

JD stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. JD.Com’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded JD.Com to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Macquarie upgraded JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on JD.Com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

