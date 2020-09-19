AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 728 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cascend Securities lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.06. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

