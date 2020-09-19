AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 775 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 97,717 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 69,297 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 347,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 14,063 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 185.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 209,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 135,936 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBP opened at $19.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09.

