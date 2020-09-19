AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 807 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2,873.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $33.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.