AdvisorNet Financial Inc Takes $252,000 Position in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,547 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Forterra by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Forterra by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Forterra by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRTA stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $743.47 million, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. Forterra Inc has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $426.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. Forterra had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Analysts forecast that Forterra Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRTA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

