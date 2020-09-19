AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,925 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,587,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,031,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HP by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,292,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $179,396,000 after acquiring an additional 167,967 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in HP by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. Cowen lifted their price target on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cfra decreased their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HP stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

