Aecon Group Inc (ARE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on October 2nd

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$14.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $856.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.42. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$10.94 and a 12-month high of C$19.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.08.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$779.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$662.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.0615014 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARE. Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on Aecon Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Laurentian set a C$20.00 target price on Aecon Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 target price on Aecon Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aecon Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.44.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.