Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

ARPO stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.10 million, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 2.18.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

