AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Raised to $23.50 at Morgan Stanley

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $23.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.19.

AES stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. AES has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AES will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in AES by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in AES by 31.0% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AES by 1.8% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in AES by 5.8% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AES by 7.4% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

