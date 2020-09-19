AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) Insider Yvan Ambeault Sells 1,250 Shares

AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) insider Yvan Ambeault sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.90, for a total value of C$23,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,648.40.

Yvan Ambeault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Yvan Ambeault sold 1,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.55, for a total value of C$18,550.00.

On Friday, September 11th, Yvan Ambeault sold 1,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.90, for a total value of C$18,900.00.

BOS stock opened at C$18.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29. AirBoss of America Corp has a 1-year low of C$4.59 and a 1-year high of C$26.67. The stock has a market cap of $434.56 million and a P/E ratio of 43.09.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$155.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AirBoss of America Corp will post 1.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BOS shares. CIBC lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$23.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

