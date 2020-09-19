ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALSMY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Commerzbank initiated coverage on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of ALSMY stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. ALSTOM/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About ALSTOM/ADR

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

