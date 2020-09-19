Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 37,085 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 37,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $1,470,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 60,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $2,450,400.00.

On Friday, July 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 7,664 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $289,852.48.

On Wednesday, July 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 28,810 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,094,780.00.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $41.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -139.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Altair Engineering Inc has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $44.34.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTR. Guggenheim upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 23.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,587 shares of the software’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

