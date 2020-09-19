Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 52,475 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $599,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,291.50.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,954.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,480.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,234.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,620.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

