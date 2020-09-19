Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,291.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,954.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,234.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,620.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,480.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

